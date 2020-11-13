The Latest: Sweden Defender Carl Starfelt Tests Positive

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The Norwegian soccer federation has canceled training after an unnamed player tested positive for the coronavirus .

The federation says the player has been put in quarantine.

Norway is scheduled to play Romania in Bucharest on Sunday in the Nations League.

The Swedish soccer federation says defender Carl Starfelt has tested positive for the coronavirus .

Team doctor Anders Valentin says Starfelt is doing well and has been isolated in his hotel room.

Sweden is scheduled to play Croatia in Stockholm on Saturday.

Ireland midfielder Alan Browne has tested positive for the coronavirus after playing against England in a friendly.

The Football Association of Ireland says Browne has been isolated from the rest of the team but no one else is considered a close contact.

The FAI says the rest of the squad has tested negative ahead of Sundays Nations League game against Wales.

