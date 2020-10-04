French Open: 5th Seed Kiki Bertens Shokced by Martina Trevisan in Straight Sets

It’s quickly becoming a day of upsets at the French Open, with Italian qualifier Martina Trevisan beating the fifth-seeded Kiki Bertens 6-4, 6-4.

Playing in her first French Open and only her second Grand Slam tournament, Trevisan’s reward for ousting her Dutch opponent is a quarterfinal against Polish teenager Iga Swiatek, who downed the top-seeded Simona Halep just moments earlier.

Bertens could only watch helplessly as Trevisan sealed the victory with a backhand lob from the baseline that soared over her opponent’s head. The Italian dropped her racket with delight as the ball landed in.

I’m living in a dream, Trevisan said. On my God, I can’t believe it.

Ranked 159th, Trevisan fell in the first round on her Grand Slam debut, at the Australian Open this year.