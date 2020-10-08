SPORTS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
1-MIN READ

The Latest: Swiatek Slated To Face Podoroska At French Open

Belgium's Joachim Gerard plays a shot against Japan's Shingo Kunieda in the men's wheelchair semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Belgium's Joachim Gerard plays a shot against Japan's Shingo Kunieda in the men's wheelchair semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

The Latest from the French Open (all times local):

PARIS: The Latest from the French Open (all times local):

___

12:25 p.m.

Polish teenager Iga Swiatek and Argentine qualifier Nadia Podoroska will open play in the main stadium at the French Open.

The first womens semifinal match is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova will follow against Australian Open winner Sofia Kenin in the second semifinal.

Play is underway on Court Suzanne Lenglen with Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah playing Mate Pavic and Bruno Soares in the mens doubles semifinals.

Wesley Koolhof and Nikola Mektic will then meet Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies in the other semifinal match.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

  • Tags:
  • First Published: October 8, 2020, 4:12 PM IST
Next Story
Loading