The Latest: Table Tennis Team Worlds Finally Canceled

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

South Carolina’s mens basketball team has paused activities for a second time this month, canceling a game Wednesday night with South Carolina State after its latest round of COVID-19 testing.

The Gamecocks already have missed games against Wofford and rival Clemson due to the coronavirus . They returned to practice Saturday after more than a week away from the court and had hoped to resume their schedule against South Carolina State. Instead, the program said it will wait for further testing to determine when it can play.

South Carolinas next scheduled game is at Kentucky on Dec. 29.

___

The table tennis world team championships have been canceled because of the pandemic.

The championships were originally scheduled for March in the South Korean city of Busan but were then postponed three times.

The International Table Tennis Federation says in a statement that it hoped to hold the event in February 2021 but was forced to cancel due to the worsening situation in Korea Republic and with the pandemic still problematic in many regions of the world.

South Korean authorities are trying to limit social gatherings following a recent surge in virus cases. The ITTF says it was informed the measures would not make it possible to host international sports events in the near future.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports