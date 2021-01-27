News18 Logo

The Latest: UAlbany Men's Basketball On Temporary Pause

The University at Albany mens basketball team has been placed on a temporary pause following a presumptive positive COVID-19 test within the teams Tier 1 personnel.

The University at Albany mens basketball team has been placed on a temporary pause following a presumptive positive COVID-19 test within the teams Tier 1 personnel.

The length of the pause will be determined pending additional test results and contact tracing.

The move comes after its league, the America East Conference, announced plans to revise its schedules every two weeks to deal with COVID-19 issues.

Last week, members of the University of Vermonts womens basketball team decided not to continue their season and opted out, disrupting the league schedule.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


