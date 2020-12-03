News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
    Choose Municipal Ward
    CLICK HERE FOR DETAILED RESULTS
    News18»Sports
    1-MIN READ

    The Latest: UAlbany Pauses Both Basketball Programs

    The Latest: UAlbany Pauses Both Basketball Programs

    The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

    The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

    ___

    The University at Albany mens and womens basketball programs are on a temporary pause from team activities due to presumptive positive tests among individuals associated with both programs Tier 1 group.

    Tier 1 individuals include coaches, athletes, team managers, athletic trainers, and support staff. They are tested three times a week in accordance with NCAA protocols.

    Further testing and contact tracing are being conducted to determine the length of the pause and whether any additional measures are necessary.

    ___

    A positive COVID-19 test has caused Boston University’s mens hockey team to pause all athletic activities and the school has canceled Saturdays game at Connecticut.

    According a statement from the school, the positive test was from a member of the teams Tier 1 personnel, which includes coaches, athletes, and support staff. Tier 1 personnel are tested three times a week in accordance with NCAA, Hockey East, and university protocols.

    ___

    More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


    • Tags:
    • First Published:
    Next Story

    Recommended For You

    Photogallery

    Loading...