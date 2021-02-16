The Latest: Vlhova Out In Parallel Qualifying At Ski Worlds

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy: The Latest from the skiing world championships (all times local):

___

10:50 a.m.

Petra Vlhova and Lara Gut-Behrami failed to qualify for the knockout phase of the womens parallel event at the skiing world championships.

Vlhova did not finish her run in qualification and Gut-Behrami ranked 11th on the red course.

Only the eight fastest skiers from each course advance to the round of 16.

Combined gold medalist Marco Schwarz was the most notable casualty in qualifying for the mens event.

Mikaela Shiffrin and Michelle Gisin are sitting out the women’s race. Alexis Pinturault and Henrik Kristoffersen have not entered the men’s competition.

The knockout phase starts at 2 p.m.

___

