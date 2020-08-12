The Latest: Washington's NFL team will play in empty stadium

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The Washington Football Team will at least begin the NFL season playing without fans in its stadium.

The team formerly known as the Redskins says it plans to play home games at an empty FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, out of an abundance of caution due to the rapidly changing dynamics of the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision can be reevaluated if conditions improve throughout the course of the season.

This decision was not an easy one, owner Dan Snyder said. But after several discussions with federal, state and local officials along with input from some of the nations foremost medical experts, based right here in the nations capital we are confident that it is the right one.

