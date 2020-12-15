News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Sports»The Latest: Wolfsburg Player William Positive For Virus
1-MIN READ

The Latest: Wolfsburg Player William Positive For Virus

The Latest: Wolfsburg Player William Positive For Virus

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

German soccer club Wolfsburg says right back William has tested positive for the coronavirus and will miss Wednesdays match against Bayern Munich.

Wolfsburg says the 25-year-old Brazilian started feeling symptoms on Sunday and asked the club for a test. He is now in isolation at home and will also miss Saturdays game against Stuttgart and a German Cup game next week against second-division club Sandhausen.

William played briefly as a substitute in Wolfsburgs 2-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt on Friday as the club moved up to fourth place in the league. It was his first game since tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in February.

Wolfsburg says William hasnt had any close contact with anyone else at the club since the onset of his symptoms.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...