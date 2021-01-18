The Latest: World Cup Ski Director Tests Positive For Virus

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The race director of the mens World Cup will miss the biggest race in skiing after testing positive for COVID-19.

The International Ski Federation says Markus Waldner is self-isolating ahead of the Hahnenkamm races this weekend in Kitzbhel, Austria.

FIS says Waldner tested positive while overseeing slalom races in Flachau, Austria.

Kitzbhels schedule changed after an outbreak of virus cases at Switzerlands signature mens venue Wengen last week. Kitzbhel will now host an extra downhill on Friday to replace Wengens main race.

