Next Story
The Latest: World Cup Ski Director Tests Positive For Virus
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:
- Associated Press
- Last Updated: January 18, 2021, 16:42 IST
- FOLLOW US ON:
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:
___
The race director of the mens World Cup will miss the biggest race in skiing after testing positive for COVID-19.
The International Ski Federation says Markus Waldner is self-isolating ahead of the Hahnenkamm races this weekend in Kitzbhel, Austria.
FIS says Waldner tested positive while overseeing slalom races in Flachau, Austria.
Kitzbhels schedule changed after an outbreak of virus cases at Switzerlands signature mens venue Wengen last week. Kitzbhel will now host an extra downhill on Friday to replace Wengens main race.
___
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports