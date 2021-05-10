'The Man' Becky Lynch Signs New WWE Contract: Reports

WWE superstar Becky Lynch has reportedly penned down a new contract with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). Ace Irish wrestler was last seen on television during last year’s ‘Money In The Bank’ event.Lynch gave birth to baby Roux in December and is currently on maternity leave since May 2020. However, according to a report published in the Ringside News, WWE has inked a new contract with Lynch to lock down the ace wrestler ahead of her much-anticipated return.

The report further says that the WWE signed Lynch’s new deal “quietly” a few weeks ago.The fans of the Lynch were expecting her to return to the ring during WrestleMania 37. However, it did not happen and in place of Lynch, The Bella Twins were sent. Interestingly, the Bella Twins were told about the new development just a day ahead of the mega event.

Lynch had signed her last official contract with WWE in 2019 and it included a lucrative raise.Lynch is counted among as one of the most paid women athletes in the world. Lynch won the Inaugural edition of the Women’s SmackDown event. She also holds the record for the longest reign as Raw women’s champion. She had the belt for 399 days.

Lynch also headlined WWE’s flagship event WrestleMania event along with Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey. Lynch went on to win the inaugural WrestleMania championship.Lynch also won the Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s Most Popular Wrestler of the Year in 2019 award.

Lynch later changed her ring name to The Man in 2018 and her ‘Last Woman Standing’ match vs Charlotte Flair was ranked number by WWE on “The Top 25 Matches of 2018" list. The 34-year-old Irish star’s Raw Women’s Championship match against Sasha Banks on ‘Hell in a Cell’ was ranked second in the same list in 2019.

