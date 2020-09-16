The Mandalorian Season 2 Trailer is Here and WWE Superstar Sasha Banks is in it

Star Wars fans have been eagerly waiting for the second season of The Mandalorian to launch. The wait is finally over. A trailer of the Disney TV Series, The Mandalorian Season 2 was recently unveiled. The new trailer gave a first look at the Mandalorian, the Child (Baby Yoda) and the wild.

While there is a lot to talk about the much-awaited trailer, WWE’s Sasha Banks’ cameo is one of the most intriguing parts of the one minute and 52-second clip. Although in a blinks-and- miss glance, Banks appears in a very Jedi-Esque black robe, her hooded character’s identity is yet to be known. The Armorer or mysterious Banks says the words, “This is the way,” halfway through the trailer.

"Wherever I go, he goes." Watch the brand new trailer for #TheMandalorian and start streaming the new season Oct. 30, only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/0E3mtUcZO9 — The Mandalorian (@themandalorian) September 15, 2020

The former WWE Women’s Champion has surely set the WWE Universe blazing with this exciting news. Banks dropped a post on Instagram with a poster of the show and her look in the scene.

The series follows the adventures of a gunfighter making his way through the edges of the galaxy along with a Force-sensitive child. The story centres on the Mandalorian or Mando looking for the Child’s (Baby Yoda) home planet.

The Mandalorian season 1 reaped 15 Emmy nominations, counting one in Outstanding Drama Series. The first season of Disney’s breakthrough TV Series saw no competition topped the charts on its debut and run. The hit series got more and more popular due to witty dialogues and ‘Baby Yoda’ memes that took social media by a storm.

Filming for the upcoming season commenced in October last year and concluded in March this year. Terminator fame Michael Biehn is reportedly set to essay a bounty hunter, also Rosario Dawson might play Ahsoka Tano from The Clone Wars and Rebels series. Season 2 of The Mandalorian will hit the streaming service Disney Plus on October 30.