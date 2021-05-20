The Miz Suffers ACL Tear, Could Be Out of Action Up to 9 Months

Seeing and hearing about any WWE superstar getting injured is horrible, especially when that fighter is one of the most regular on television currently. This is what happened with many fans of The Miz when they heard about his injury on May 16.

The Miz received the first major injury of his career during a Zombies Lumberjack match against Damian Priest at WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view. When Priest delivered a kick from the top rope and landed on the former WWE champion, one of his knees got injured. The Wrestling Observer Radio informed that his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) was torn.

The severity of the tear is not known yet and WWE is hopeful that it is only a partial tear. However, if the injury is critical, Miz could be out of action for anywhere between six months to nine months as he will need to undergo surgery. According to PW Insider, the fighter is scheduled to meet doctors this week who will conduct a check up on him and then determine the severity of the case.

Miz is one of the most versatile and reliable superstars of WWE and if he is forced to miss months of action, the company may face a huge loss.The 40-year-old has often mentioned in the past that his in-ring style has helped him avoid injury. That is why he has quickly escalated as a fighter since making his full-fledged main roster debut in 2006. Aside from taking breaks to film movies, he has barely missed any time. But now it seems that he has to take a long road back.

Meanwhile, apart from the actual wrestling, there were several segments during the Sunday’s contest. Viewers saw John Morrison being dragged off the barriers by several undead. For a brief moment, Miz and Priest aligned in order to attack the zombies on the outside of the ring. Finally, after the A-lister lost to Priest, he was eaten alive by the undead.

