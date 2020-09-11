The Miz Wants to Face Roman Reigns in WrestleMania 37

The coronavirus pandemic impacted almost all sports events. The events that are being conducted after the lockdown eased are also taking place in empty stadiums.

Events organised by WWE too have been severely impacted. In fact, if a report published in SportsWizki is to be believed, then the plans of holding the main-event rematch between Edge and Randy Orton for the WWE Championship too seem to have been cancelled.

As far as WrestleMania 37 is concerned, there is no clarity as such whether or not it will be held. The original venue for the match was SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. However, under the current circumstances, the gatherings at the said venue are banned for at least more than a year. No other match details per say are available.

However, one thing that has surfaced is that The Miz wants to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 37 in 2021. The Miz has been quoted saying, “Now I look at the card and I look at who just came back. ‘The Big Dog’ Roman Reigns. Not only that, but he won the Universal Championship and now he has Paul Heyman in his pocket. He is the most dangerous Superstar in all of WWE now.”

For the unversed the Big dog is also the Universal Champion. The Miz also mentioned, “If you didn’t believe he had it before, which I did believe, I’ve always believed he had it…but if you didn’t believe, now with Heyman in his pocket…you are going to believe. Cause Heyman will make you believe.”

It must be noted that both these wrestlers have faced each other in various outings.

The have both also been part of various feuds and matches including one main event match on Raw 25th anniversary. In the outing, Miz defeated Reigns for the prestigious Intercontinental Championship.

However, all of this is dependent on the organisers. For now WWE fans will have no other option but to wait till the date is officially announced.