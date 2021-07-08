CHANGE LANGUAGE
‘The Most Loved Sportsperson in The World’: Fans Get Emotional After Roger Federer Exits Wimbledon in Quarterfinals

Roger Federer (AFP Photo)

Roger Federer (AFP Photo)

With Roger Federer to turn 40 next month, fans are debating whether the tennis great is going to retire soon.

Have we seen the last of Roger Federer at Wimbledon? This has been the raging question among legions of the Swiss maestro’s fan after his straight-set defeat to 24-year-old Polish opponent in the quarterfinals of the grass-court major on Wednesday.

Federer will turn 40 next month and with age catching up, he has been meticulously managing his fitness and appearances in international tournaments in recent years. The decision has paid rich dividends but the old touch, as he himself admitted on Wednesday, has gone missing.

“Clearly there’s still a lot of things missing in my game that maybe 10, 15, 20 years ago were very simple and very normal for me to do. Nowadays they don’t happen naturally anymore,” Federer said during a media interaction on Wednesday.

“I have a lot of ideas on the court, but sometimes I can’t do what I want to do,” he added.

The image of Federer leaving the centre court and waving to his fans as he received an extended standing ovation has ignited fears that 20-time major titles  winner may have played his last match at what is considered to be his favourite Grand Slam event.

Fans are pouring out their feelings on Twitter, celebrating his remarkable career and praising him for outshining much younger stars despite his age.

Federer lost 3-6, 6-7, 0-6 to Hubert Hurkacz - the first time he lost a set 0-6 at a Wimbledon. And he has added to the speculations of impending retirement saying he himself doesn’t know if he’s going to play at Wimbledon again.

“I don’t know. I really don’t know,” he said.

first published:July 08, 2021, 10:17 IST