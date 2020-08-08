The NBA MVP Finalists: Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James and James Harden

This seasons NBA MVP has won the award before.

A trio of past winners of the award reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks, four-time MVP LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and 2017-18 winner James Harden of the Houston Rockets were announced Saturday as the finalists for this season's top NBA individual honor.

James would join Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (a six-time winner), Michael Jordan and Bill Russell as the NBAs only five-time MVPs. Antetokounmpo is bidding to become the 12th back-to-back winner of the award, and Harden is vying for his second MVP in three seasons.

He's an incredible teammate, plays unselfishly, does everything, Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said of Antetokounmpo last month, stating his best players MVP case. And I think that's kind of what