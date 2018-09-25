‘The Night When All My Dreams Have Come True’ – Luka Modric on Winning FIFA World Player of the Year

Croatian midfielder Luka Modric has always been considered one of the finest players of his generation. The dynamic midfielder has been a key part of a Real Madrid side that have dominated Europe in recent times.His performances for Real last season and his pivotal role in helping Croatia reach the finals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup saw him win the World Player of the Year award on Monday night.Speaking to FIFA.com after the event, Modric could not hide his delight at being the first man since 2007 besides Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi to win the top honour.“It’s an incredible feeling. I am proud and honoured to be here. It’s been a special night for me and a special moment in my career,” Modric said when asked how he felt to be named the best player in the world.“I’m very pleased to have picked up this award. There are so many good players that it makes you feel proud to beat them to it. It shows you that your hard work has paid off. It’s been a night when all my dreams have come true.”Modric was extremely happy at the way his career played out over the year, which saw him win the UEFA Champions League with Real Madrid as well as the Golden Ball in the World Cup.“It (last year) was fantastic, one of the best of my career, on a collective and individual level. I am very satisfied with what I did with my club, my country and, of course, to have won individual awards like The Best and the award for the best player at the World Cup.”Modric also picked captaining Croatia in the World Cup final as the highlight of his year, adding that while it was disappointing that they could not lift their maiden title, he was proud to be part of a history-making side.“It was the biggest match of my career, and playing for your country in the Final of the World Cup – the biggest sporting event on the planet – is unique. I also had the extra motivation of captaining my side.“Unfortunately, things didn’t work out for us and we lost, but I still see it as a success to have got that far. We did something that will go down in history.”Given the kind of form he’s experienced over the past year, it’s hard to see what the diminutive midfielder can do to top it this year. Modric agreed, adding that he would be happy just to maintain his current form.“It’s not going to be easy. Like I said before, I always like to improve in every way, but if I can maintain this kind of form, it would be incredible.“It’s not easy to reach the top, but staying there is even harder. I’ve been at the top for a few years now and I hope I can stay there for a few more.”