The 'Rated-R Superstar' Returns? WWE Hints at Edge Comeback

Edge, whose real name is Adam Joseph Copeland, is being rumoured to make an in-ring return in the WWE with Randy Orton name-dropping the 'retired' wrestler in his promos.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 6, 2020, 2:28 PM IST
Edge (Photo Credit: WWE)

Adam Joseph Copeland, who is better known by his ring name Edge from his time in WWE wrestled for the last time at WrestleMania XXVII where he defended the World Title against Alberto Del Rio. In April 2011, Edge spoke about his spine injuries and officially relinquished the World Heavyweight Championship, retiring as the World Champion. At the time of his retirement, the wrestler seven-time World Heavyweight Champion and a four-time WWE Champion.

However, if rumours are to be believed, Edge may soon make a comeback to the WWE ring.

The 'Viper' Randy Orton was seen making a reference to Edge's name during a segment on WWE Raw last week, re-fuelling rumours of the Rated-R Superstar's return.'

Last month, PWInsider reported Edge could soon be making an in-ring return after possibly signing a WWE contract, stating that Edge signed a new deal with WWE and could be a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble 2020 match.

Pro Sports Extra's Brad Shepard also tweeted the same saying that WWE sources have confirmed to him that Orton talking about Edge was actually a part of an evolving storyline. He posted, "A source in #WWE told me it wasn't a coincidence that @RandyOrton mentioned @EdgeRatedR's name during a promo on #Raw this week."

However, Edge has not been completely off television. The Hall of Famer was most recently seen making a cameo appearance at WWE SummerSlam in Toronto last year, where he delivered a spear to Elias, fuelling rumours of his comeback.

