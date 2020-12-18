The Rock Dwayne Johnson Shares Heartfelt Tribute for WWE Legend Pat Patterson

An influential star in pro wrestling history, Pat Patterson passed away early December 2020. The sad news was grieved by many in the pro wrestling world who showed an outpouring of emotion. Now, Dwayne Johnson has paid a heartfelt tribute for the late legend. In the five-minute heart-warming tribute, The Rock spoke at length about his bond with Pat and his influence on his life. The Great One reflected on the role Pat played to get him to sign his first contract with WWE. Speaking about Pat's impact on his career, The Rock extended his gratitude for everything towards the WWE Legend.

The Rock shared a great deal on Pat being instrumental in shaping his wrestling life. He pointed out that if it wasn't for the WWE Hall Of Famer's influence and mentorship, he would not have been where he is. The Rock remembered Pat called Vince McMahon and insisted him to watch The Great One when he had just finished three months into his training. Pat's skills as a singer and his beautiful rendition of My Way by Frank Sinatra was also fondly recalled by The Rock.

"We all have those defining moments and people in our lives where when we look back and connect all the dots….that decision or that person was the anchoring factor that set us on that path to where we are today. Pat Patterson was that person to me. This toast is for you Pat… I love you. I thank you…,"signed off The Rock before a performance by Pat where he crooned Frank Sinatra's My Way shows on screen.

The Rock concluded the caption of his Instagram post as, "At the end of this video when Pat is singing MY WAY to all our beloved wrestling legends - many of whom are now in heaven raising hell That visual kicked me in the gut. Very emotional. As if Pats up there in heaven singing to all of them right now. My dad included. See you boys down the road (s.)"

Pat Patterson breathed his last on December 2, 2020. The first openly gay wrestler in WWE history was 79 at the time of his death.