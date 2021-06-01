The Rock Shares ‘Late Night Training’ Details, Proves How Seriously He Takes His Training Plan

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is unquestionably one of the busiest men in Hollywood, but he ensures to take time to crush a workout no matter how hectic his schedule gets. The pro wrestler-turned-actor is in the gym training hard with a mission to get into the best shape for an upcoming big-budget Hollywood flick. And given the hulk’s legendary fitness regimen, it looks like he’s going to great lengths to make it happen.

In typical Rock fashion, he recently shared details about his workout regimen and his upcoming DC superhero movie ‘Black Adam’.

“Late night training,” wrote Johnson to his 241 million followers on Instagram, which shows him and his ridiculously muscular legs.

Check it out here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by therock (@therock)

His post has garnered close to 3 million likes and thousands of user comments, since surfacing online on Monday. Johnson is playing the titular role in the movie and it is understood that it requires him to flaunt his body in tights or ‘off-shirt’ on-screen throughout. The former eight-time WWE Champion’s post also had lengthy niceties about his training details, the movie, among others. Further in the caption he mentioned that it’s a “Big week for Black Adam” as the hunk is getting ready to film a few “champion” scenes that requires him to be with a “shirt off” look. He also admitted that he’s been working extremely hard, and also has been adjusting his diet, training and conditioning unlike anything in his entire career. He further added that he’s been manipulating his water, sodium, intake. Including cardio in the training regimen that also involves a lot of “push and pull” of real iron to achieve dense, dry and detailed muscle.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic caused a delay the filming of Black Adam, which is a spin-off from the 2019 DC Comics adaptation of Shazam! However, the producers are now clear to continue work on the project. Johnson is leaving no stone unturned to be his absolute best for the movie and the action flick with him in the lead, it is sure to be a hit when released in cinemas next summer.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here