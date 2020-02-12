The Rock Shares Message After Daughter Simone Johnson Begins Training for WWE

Hollywood actor and former WWE superstar Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson recently took to Instagram to share a message about his daughter Simone Johnson starting her training at the WWE Performance Center. Simone is the first-ever fourth-generation superstar at WWE.

Posting an image with his daughter on Instagram, The Rock wrote, "Dreams ain't just for dreamers," before going on to congratulate her eldest daughter on "officially signing her wrestling contract with WWE and WWE next.

The former WWE superstar known for his electrifying moves while wrestling went on to reveal that Simone is on her way towards becoming, "the first ever 4th generation WWE athlete."

The Rock ended the post with a sweet message, where she said that while she would carry the family name proudly, "your road will always be yours to create, earn & own," adding, "So proud. Live your dream. Let's work."

The post saw a number of congratulatory comments, with stand-up-comic James Andre Jefferson Jr, posting "Congrats!!", while WWE superstar Natalya too writing, "I love this so much. True true." Natalya herself is the first third-generation female wrestler in WWE. The former WWE women's champion is a member of the Hart wrestling family through her mother.

NFL player JJ Wyatt too commented on the photo, writing, "Legendary family."

