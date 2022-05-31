The Rock's Daughter Simone Alexandra Johnson Faces Criticism After Revealing WWE Ring Name

Simone Alexandra Johnson, daughter of wrestler and actor Dwayne Johnson, more popularly known as The Rock, is set to begin her WWE career soon. Even before her debut, Simone’s ring name, Ava Raine, has caused quite a stir on the Internet.

Social media users alleged that the name does not indicate that she is the daughter of Dwayne Johnson and a member of the legendary Anoa’i family tree.

It is worth mentioning that The Rock is an honorary member of the Anoa’i family. And members of the family include WWE stars like Roman Reigns, The Usos and WWE Hall of Famers Rikishi and Yokozuna as well. The Rock, considered one of the greatest wrestlers of all time, was a part of the WWE for eight years before moving to Hollywood.

One Twitter user felt that calling The Rock’s daughter Ava Raine was a big mistake by the wrestling body. “WWE calling The Rocks daughter Ava Raine is one of the stupidest things I’ve heard in a while,” the post read.

While tackling such criticisms, Simone clarified that her ring name does not discredit any previous achievements. “I probably sound like a broken record & hopefully this is the last I’ll mention this but I don’t understand why people being portrayed as separate individuals from their family name is such a heated topic,” she wrote.

“I could build my entire career around my father & people would still bash me anyway,” Simone added.

Simone will be the fourth generation of the family to get into professional wrestling. Dwayne Johnson’s father Rocky Johnson was a professional wrestler and his grandfather Peter Maivia was also into professional wrestling

It is believed that Simone will take part in the NXT brand alongside other wrestlers such as Mandy Rose, Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez. Simone had signed with WWE back in February 2020 but couldn’t get into the ring due to multiple injuries.

