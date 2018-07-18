The Role Paul Pogba Played Behind The Scenes in France's Victory Over Argentina in The World Cup

Paul Pogba was one of France's best performing players in the recently concluded FIFA World Cup, featuring in 6 of their 7 matches at the tournament and putting in dominant performances in midfield en-route to lifting the cup. It has now been revealed that Pogba, who also scored in the final, played a huge role in motivating his teammates off the field.According to reports in ESPN, Pogba gave a very passionate team-talk before their round-of-16 knockout match against Argentina.Pogba said; "The details boys. Fellas! We want warriors on the pitch today. I don't want to go home tonight. Me, this evening, I'm not going home. Tomorrow, we're staying at the hotel. We're going to eat that f***ing sauteed pasta again. I don't give a s***, we're not going home. We're going to finish happy. I want us to have a party tonight.""I want everyone. Today, we run ourselves to death out on the pitch. No one lets anyone else down. No one drops off. On the pitch, we're all together. Good guys and warriors. Soldiers. We're going to kill them today, these Argentines. Messi or no Messi, we don't give a s***.""We're coming to win the f***ing World Cup. We have to get through this to do that. Come on boys!"France went on to win the match against Argentina 4-3 after being 2-1 down, and Pogba earned the trust and confidence of French fans as the World Cup progressed. In a poll conducted by France Football before the World Cup started, it was clear that fans did not favour him in a starting role. However, he had the backing of his coach Didier Deschamps, who only rested him in France's final group game against Denmark, with qualification already secured. He now heads into the English domestic season with Manchester United as a World Cup winner.