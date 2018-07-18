English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
The Role Paul Pogba Played Behind The Scenes in France's Victory Over Argentina in The World Cup
Paul Pogba was one of France's best performing players in the recently concluded FIFA World Cup, featuring in 6 of their 7 matches at the tournament and putting in dominant performances in midfield en-route to lifting the cup. It has now been revealed that Pogba, who also scored in the final, played a huge role in motivating his teammates off the field.
France's Paul Pogba celebrates with the trophy after the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia. (Image: AP)
Paul Pogba was one of France's best performing players in the recently concluded FIFA World Cup, featuring in 6 of their 7 matches at the tournament and putting in dominant performances in midfield en-route to lifting the cup. It has now been revealed that Pogba, who also scored in the final, played a huge role in motivating his teammates off the field.
According to reports in ESPN, Pogba gave a very passionate team-talk before their round-of-16 knockout match against Argentina.
Pogba said; "The details boys. Fellas! We want warriors on the pitch today. I don't want to go home tonight. Me, this evening, I'm not going home. Tomorrow, we're staying at the hotel. We're going to eat that f***ing sauteed pasta again. I don't give a s***, we're not going home. We're going to finish happy. I want us to have a party tonight."
"I want everyone. Today, we run ourselves to death out on the pitch. No one lets anyone else down. No one drops off. On the pitch, we're all together. Good guys and warriors. Soldiers. We're going to kill them today, these Argentines. Messi or no Messi, we don't give a s***."
"We're coming to win the f***ing World Cup. We have to get through this to do that. Come on boys!"
France went on to win the match against Argentina 4-3 after being 2-1 down, and Pogba earned the trust and confidence of French fans as the World Cup progressed. In a poll conducted by France Football before the World Cup started, it was clear that fans did not favour him in a starting role. However, he had the backing of his coach Didier Deschamps, who only rested him in France's final group game against Denmark, with qualification already secured. He now heads into the English domestic season with Manchester United as a World Cup winner.
Also Watch
According to reports in ESPN, Pogba gave a very passionate team-talk before their round-of-16 knockout match against Argentina.
Pogba said; "The details boys. Fellas! We want warriors on the pitch today. I don't want to go home tonight. Me, this evening, I'm not going home. Tomorrow, we're staying at the hotel. We're going to eat that f***ing sauteed pasta again. I don't give a s***, we're not going home. We're going to finish happy. I want us to have a party tonight."
"I want everyone. Today, we run ourselves to death out on the pitch. No one lets anyone else down. No one drops off. On the pitch, we're all together. Good guys and warriors. Soldiers. We're going to kill them today, these Argentines. Messi or no Messi, we don't give a s***."
"We're coming to win the f***ing World Cup. We have to get through this to do that. Come on boys!"
France went on to win the match against Argentina 4-3 after being 2-1 down, and Pogba earned the trust and confidence of French fans as the World Cup progressed. In a poll conducted by France Football before the World Cup started, it was clear that fans did not favour him in a starting role. However, he had the backing of his coach Didier Deschamps, who only rested him in France's final group game against Denmark, with qualification already secured. He now heads into the English domestic season with Manchester United as a World Cup winner.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
-
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Review: Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
MS Dhoni Turns 37
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
Friday 13 July , 2018 Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Review: Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride
Friday 06 July , 2018 MS Dhoni Turns 37
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- 19-Yr-Old Mumbai Teen Gets Hand Stuck in Toilet For Five Hours While Trying to Retrieve His Android Phone
- Ant-Man and the Wasp: Marvel's Wishy-Washy Feminism is Just a Gimmick to Make Box-Office Hits
- Engineering Students in Delhi-NCR Can Now Study Mechatronics Program by Mercedes-Benz in College
- Kylie Jenner and Travis Scotts' Photoshoot Turns Up Heat, Comes Under Fire for Plagiarism
- Obama Invokes Mahatma Gandhi in Speech in South Africa, Says ‘I Believe in His Vision’