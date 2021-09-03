Harvinder Singh won Bronze in the Men’s Individual Recurve Open at the Tokyo Paralympics on Friday. This is India’s first medal in the Paralympic Games archery competition and also India’s third medal of the day and 13th of the Tokyo Paralympic Games.

Harvinder beat Min Su Kim 6-5 to win the bronze medal. He had defeated Maik Szarszewski of Germany 6-2 in the quarter-finals but lost his semi-final clash to Kevin Mather of USA 4-6.

Harvinder came back from two sets down to beat Bato Tsydendorzhiev of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) 6-5 in a single-arrow shootout in the pre-quarterfinals. He had defeated Italian Stefano Travisani 6-5 via another shootout in a 1/16 Elimination clash.

Harvinder was born on February 25 1991 and hails from Ajitnagar Village of Haryana’s Kaithal district. He comes from humble family background and belongs to a family of farmers living in Western Haryana.

His father, Paramjeet Singh is a farmer.

At age one and a half, Harvinder fell ill due to dengue fever after which he was administered with an injunction. However, it had an adverse effect and Harvinder’s legs stopped functioning properly.

Harvinder took interest in archery in 2012 while watching archery matches in London Olympics on TV and joined the archery range the very next day. Harvinder has been regularly practising archery ever since that day.

Before making a mark on the international stage, Harvinder fared well and won medals in archery at the national level. His achievements at the national level archery competitions fave hopes to his coach a=taht he could be the nest star in Indian archery.

In 2017, Harvinder made his debut at the Para Archery World Championships, Beijing and finished 7th.

Ahead of the Tokyo Paralympics, the Covid-19 had put his training schedule in disarray, just like a million others in the world. India’s top para archer’s father though transformed his farm in a remote village in Ajitnagar, Haryana into a target practice venue.

Harvinder shot into the limelight with his marksmanship at the Indonesia 2018 Asian Para Games (APG), where he won India’s first-ever gold medal in Para archery. Along with the gold, the success was a huge shot in the arm of the 28-year-old archer and it helped him realise his full potential and overcome his limitations, as she told the Paralympics in an interview.

Last year at the Fazza Para Archery Championships, Harvinder had a disappointing campaign, having crashed out early in Dubai. He had also won bronze in Bangkok 2019 Asian Para Archery Championships.

The archer is backed by flagship programmes in India - the Olympic Gold Quest (OGQ) and Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) and that has added financial stability.

Singh, who holds a Masters and Doctoral degree in Economics from Punjabi University, Patiala, said in the interview to Paralympics website that, initial days of struggle, the university stood behind him as a pillar and provided him with the necessary equipment and training facilities.

