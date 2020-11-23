The Undertaker Bids Final Goodbye to WWE in Presence of Legends at Survivor Series

On the 30th anniversary of his debut, one of the most iconic superstars in the history of WWE, The Undertaker, bid final goodbye at the Survivor Series. Taker got the farewell nobody gets. It was a major reunion of the WWE legends who came to pay their respect to The Deadman at the ThunderDome at the Amway Center in downtown Orlando.

First to come out was Shane McMahon, followed by several Hall of Famers and all-time greats, including Big Show, JBL, Jeff Hardy (with his face painted with The Undertaker's symbol), Mick Foley, The Godfather, Savio Vega, The Godwinns, Rikishi, Kevin Nash, Booker T, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, Triple H and finally his ring brother, Kane. Everyone entered with their own theme music.

A video paying tribute to the Phenom was then played. It featured the 30 years of journey of Mark Calaway as The Undertaker on WWE. The video featured the likes of Triple H, John Cena, Steve Austin and others speaking about their experiences with The Undertaker over the course of their careers.

WWE Chairman and CEO, Vince McMahon then entered as others left the ring. Vince spoke about The Undertaker's extraordinary journey in the company, which he said would never be duplicated. McMahon said the legacy of The Undertaker will live on eternally. He then welcomed The Deadma.

The bell chimes in the Amway Center, the lights go out, the flame shoots up, and the hall is filled with the blue smoke and enters The Undertaker in his iconic style. The Undertaker takes the ring for one last time amid the chanting of his name by the virtual fans.

The Deadman said that he has made "that slow walk to this ring for 30 years and laid people to rest time and time again." As the chants of "Thank you Taker" filled the hall, he continued, "My time has come to let The Undertaker rest in peace."

Callaway plans to head back to his ranch in Texas, where he would enjoy nature and hunting and do what country folk do. Farewell Undertaker!