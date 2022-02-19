The Undertaker Is The First Inductee Into The WWE Hall of Fame 2022

For many of us, Undertaker has been a name that has defined our childhood or teenage years. The legendary man, who keeps returning from the dead with the cryptic gonging of bells is finally going to be there among the immortals. He is soon to be immortalized by having his name inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022. In an emotional moment for fans who have idolized him over the years. Mark Callaway, better known by his ring name The Undertaker, will be the first inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2022 during WrestleMania 38 in Dallas, according to a post by New York Post.

The ceremony for the Hall of Fame will be aired on Peacock on April 1, in front of a live audience at the American Airlines Center in Dallas for the WWE SmackDown, which begins off WrestleMania weekend. The SmackDown/Hall of Fame event tickets go on sale on February 22.

The Undertaker debuted at Survivor Series in 1990 and has dominated WWE for thirty years before hanging up his boots in November 2020. His most recent and last match was a cinematic-style match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 38. Since then, The Undertaker has avoided appearing publicly on television.

His mystical aura, as well as his introduction of gimmick matches like the Casket match, Buried Alive match, and Inferno match, will live on in his legacy. In addition to being a multi-time World Champion, Undertaker was also a seven-time tag-team champion and a Royal Rumble winner in 2007, when he defeated Shawn Michaels and became the first man to win the tournament after entering as the 30th man. The one feat of The Undertaker that stood head and shoulders above the others was his 21-0 record at WrestleMania, the immortals’ showcase. The run began in 1991 when Undertaker defeated Jimmy ‘Superfly’ Snuka, and the ‘Deadman’ never lost at WrestleMania for the next 20 years. The streak was broken by Brock Lesnar in 2014.

A year ago, his onscreen brother Kane, played by Glenn Jacobs, was inducted into the Hall of Fame as well.

