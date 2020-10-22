The Undertaker May Return to Survivor Series PPV to Mark His 30th Anniversary in WWE

Mark Calloway, aka The Undertaker, will reportedly be seen at this year's Survivor Series. If this happens, it would mark his 30th anniversary since he made his debut at the 1990 edition. However, it is not clear what role he will be playing at the Survivor Series. "The upcoming 11/22 Survivor Series PPV will be built around the 30th Anniversary of The Undertaker, including him making a live appearance on the show," tweeted WrestleVotes. It added that the 55-year-old will be not wrestling at the event.

According to Givemesport, the Deadman earlier said that he could make a comeback to WWE "in case of emergency". It seems that his return could be sooner than we thought.

The Undertaker was last time seen in action in March at WrestleMania 36, where he defeated AJ Styles in a Boneyard Match. The announcement of his retirement came in the final episode of his documentary The Last Ride.

Although the Survivor Series will be centred around the Undertaker's 30th anniversary, he is expected to be only making a live appearance.

The event is expected to take place on the lines of the 2015 Survivor Series PPV, which was organised around the 25th anniversary of The Undertaker's debut. But in that year, he fought alongside Kane against The Wyatt Family.

The celebrations for the Undertaker's 30th anniversary commence this weekend with the premier of the WWE network series titled "30 days of the Deadman."

There will be total five episodes and out of which, the first one will be aired on October 25. The last episode will broadcast on November 22. The final episode will be telecast on the same day as the PPV Survivor Series.

With the news of the Undertaker returning to the Survivor Series, rumours have started circulating. A rumour is doing the rounds that he will be playing a match against WWE legend John Cena.