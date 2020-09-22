The Undertaker Responds to Leicester City's Unique Way of Hyping up Cengiz Under Signing

The Undertaker reshared Leicester Club's post on Twitter that featured his trademark imagery. This comes a day after the club used a cryptic snap of the WWE legend's ring gear to hype the arrival of Turkish winger Cengiz Under.

To respond to the ongoing buzz started by the club for their latest transfer announcement, The Undertaker decided to quip with his statement on Twitter. Taking to the micro blogging site, the Deadman tagged Leicester Club's reference post along with a pun-induced tweet.

"Digging holes and scoring goals... @LCFC,"reads his comment on Twitter.

For the unversed, Leicester shared a picture of the distinguishing hat and leather trench coat on the pitch at the King Power Stadium to notify Cengiz Ünder signed with the club.

The cheeky tribute teaser featured the iconic outfit of The Undertaker in the middle of the ring after his match at WrestleMania 33 against Roman Reigns. The 'Taker reference was an obvious nod for all the wrestling fans. Over the years, especially in his career's recent period, The Undertaker has gained more recognition outside of the ring and the WWE world.

The Undertaker recently hinted that calling time on his legendary career, he was ready to hang his boots. In the last of his docu-series, The Last Ride, The Phenom said that he has no intention to get back in the ring and has nothing left to accomplish. He also said that the series gave him a chance to reflect and helped him discover the bigger picture. "It's time for new guys to come up. The time just seems right," said the legend.

This is not the first time Leicester city did something of the sort. Earlier, the social media of the former Premier League winners continued with the references by sharing a short video that included the phrase UnderTaken.