The Undertaker Reveals Fans Did Not React Well to him Joining Social Media

WWE fans have quite literally grown up watching The Undertaker. The ace wrestler, who has been in the business for nearly 30 years, made a shocking revelation in one of his recent interviews.

During his conversation in the The Bill Simmons Podcast, the DeadMan revealed that his fans did not react well to him joining social media and many of them even went to the extent of saying 'My childhood is ruined, the undertaker is on social media'.

"People would tell me 'Dude you need to get yourself out there because this wrestling career is coming to an end, now it's time to cash in on the brand and the stuff you didn't do for all these years post-WWE,'" the wrestling superstar said.

The Undertaker also touched upon the topic of how his fans hate his wife Michelle McCool just because she is married to him. The Undertaker went on to say that his fans always want to see him in his character.

The 55-year-old also mentioned how it is because of the same fans that he has stayed the way he has in all these three decades. Possibly, in understanding the view of his fans, The Undertaker said his fans have grown up watching him and they probably have kids of their own by now and maybe that is why they are so possessive and protective about his character.