SPORTS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

The Undertaker Reveals Fans Did Not React Well to him Joining Social Media

The Undertaker (Photo Credit: WWE)

The Undertaker (Photo Credit: WWE)

The Undertaker said fans were not very accepting when he broke his WWE character and joined social media.

Share this:

WWE fans have quite literally grown up watching The Undertaker. The ace wrestler, who has been in the business for nearly 30 years, made a shocking revelation in one of his recent interviews.

During his conversation in the The Bill Simmons Podcast, the DeadMan revealed that his fans did not react well to him joining social media and many of them even went to the extent of saying 'My childhood is ruined, the undertaker is on social media'.

"People would tell me 'Dude you need to get yourself out there because this wrestling career is coming to an end, now it's time to cash in on the brand and the stuff you didn't do for all these years post-WWE,'" the wrestling superstar said.

The Undertaker also touched upon the topic of how his fans hate his wife Michelle McCool just because she is married to him. The Undertaker went on to say that his fans always want to see him in his character.

The 55-year-old also mentioned how it is because of the same fans that he has stayed the way he has in all these three decades. Possibly, in understanding the view of his fans, The Undertaker said his fans have grown up watching him and they probably have kids of their own by now and maybe that is why they are so possessive and protective about his character.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading