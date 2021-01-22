The Undertaker Reveals He 'Didn’t Understand' Why CM Punk Left WWE for UFC

The Undertaker in a recent podcast said that he did not understand why CM Punk left the WWE to try his luck in MMA at UFC and that too at the height of his popularity.

"He was a great wrestler in WWE. I didn’t understand that change he made. He had a problem with the company [WWE]. Sometimes people just want... need a new challenge. But he was the guy at the top of the mountain, he was the star guy for the company," The Undertaker said during Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

"I don't know enough about everything that happened because by that time I wasn’t around that much to hear these stories, but… I don’t think he had enough experience to fight in the UFC. He entered the game a little late, I think it was a little late for him to make that transition."

When the conversion steered towards, Brock Lesnar, who also made the transition from WWE to UFC, The Undertaker said, "for Brock Lesnar it was much easier to fight in the UFC because He is a freak athlete, a freak, and already had Olympic wrestling experience."

Interestingly, Undertaker back in 2010 had said that he would have given UFC a try if MMA had been more popular and mainstream in his younger years.

CM Punk and faced off in the squared circle most famously at the WrestleMania 29, as he became one of the victims of The Phenom’s WrestleMania streak.