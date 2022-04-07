The Undertaker teases comeback during emotional WWE Hall of Fame Speech: ‘Never say never’

WWE star The Undertaker has sparked speculation on social media about his possible return to the ring. The Deadman was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022 on Friday at American Airlines Center in Dallas where he received a long standing ovation from the crowd. Amid the thunderous applause and cheers, The Undertaker in his speech said, “Never say never.”

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon personally inducted the retired wrestler into the Hall of Fame, following which the Phenom received a long standing ovation. The Undertaker was seen hugging the WWE Chairman and saying “I love you’ to him inside the ring during the ceremony.

Undertaker saying “I love you” to Vince McMahon as he accepts his place in the 2022 #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/ziFqbSWPBS— Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) April 2, 2022

According to Bleacher Report, Vince, while calling the night his “favourite” of the year, said, “There is no one more deserving than the man we are about to induct tonight.”

Vince also went on to call The Undertaker “the most revered superstar in WWE history.”

After the well-deserved induction into the WWE Hall of Fame, fans on the internet started speculating if The Undertaker could return to the ring for one last time.

The retired wrestler has a winning streak of 21 matches at the WrestleMania, the annual event of WWE which he headlined multiple times. He also won the WWE Championship four times, and became the World Heavyweight Championship three times among other accolades.

It is his amazing career of over 30 years that fans now want another big fight from The Deadman, and his concluding words at the WWE event on Friday hinted that a return was not impossible.

After being inducted into the #WWEHOF, Undertaker put his hat and jacket back on, then said “Never say never.” pic.twitter.com/awLn2I5xco— Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) April 2, 2022

One fan even speculated that The Undertaker could be the opponent of Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38.

Why do I have a feeling that he’s going to be Rollins’s opponent?— “El Jefe” Jeremy Jimenez (@hefshowv1) April 2, 2022

Another hoped that The Undertaker features in the Steve Austin segment at WrestleMania 38.

He is involved in the Austin segment…. pic.twitter.com/9FnEmS0rCU— Dan The (Retro Pop Culture) Man (@BigDan5309) April 2, 2022

However, some fans thought that there was no need for another match and that The Undertaker had a perfect farewell at the Survivor Series last year to mark 30 years of his WWE debut.

