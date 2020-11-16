The Undertaker's Final Farewell to WWE Will Take Place on November 22

After a successful career of 30 years, The Undertaker will make his 'Final Farewell' to WWE on November 22 at the Survivor Series. The ace wrestler will be completing exactly three decades on the day. He made his debut on the same day in 1990. Mark William Calaway is undoubtedly one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time. He has been a seven-time world heavyweight champion in WWE. Out of the seven, he has held the WWE Championship four times and the World Heavyweight Championship three times.

He is the longest-tenured wrestler in company history. The wrestler with WWE career spanning three decades has been heavily associated with WWE's flagship annual event, WrestleMania. It is during this event that he became known for The Streak. For the unversed, The Streak is a series of 21 straight victories. Furthermore, The Undertaker will be inducted into the Hall of Fame. If reports are to be believed, this may happen as early as next year.

According to a report published in GiveMeSport, Kane and The Godfather along with several members of the Bone Street Krew will be present for The Undertaker's Final Farewell on November 22.

The Undertaker's farewell is an emotional moment for all WWE fans. It is no doubt that the news of his farewell has overshadowed the Survivor Series event. This is traditionally one of WWE's Big Four Pay-per-view events. The appearance of the ace wrestler has been hyped quite a bit, but as of now, it is not known what exactly will he be doing on his final farewell. There is a possibility that he may address his fans from the ring, there is also a possibility that he may agree for a final match in WWE, but all of these are only speculations as till now nothing is known for sure.

Meanwhile, the build up around The Undertaker's final farewell has side-lined the attention from the actual card which has been stacking up quite nicely.