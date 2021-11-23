The Unstoppable Juggernaut of Indian Para-Shutters and the Driving Force of Gaurav Khanna

The India para-badminton contingent which gave a scintillating performance at the Tokyo Paralympics, outdid themselves when the team under the able guidance of superstar coach Gaurav Khanna, collected an unbelievable haul of 47 medals which included 16 gold. A fantastic, mind-boggling display of sheer guts and glory whichever way you look at it.

By any yardstick of success, the results from the four courts of the Lugogo Stadium in Kampala have confirmed that India is indeed the dominating power in the para-badminton of the world. Thanks to Chief Coach Khanna’s hard work and results-oriented approach.

The rest of the world may be surprised at the rich pickings India had in Kampala, but the man, in his cool and collected way, says the team lost out on at least 5-6 medals more. “You know out of the 13 finals we played, 11 were between my own students. We lost out here as if the matches had been between us and foreign players we would have the chance to get more."

But, ironically he said he was also happy with 11 matches played within the squad," I did not have to hop from one court to the next to coach the players. So as a coach, I saw the matches from the gallery enjoying every moment cheering and hooting for my players. I would have been so tired if I had to be in the arena. In fact, I was busy counting the medals," says Khanna with a laugh.

Khanna, who is the only coach in the world with his own state of art academy, says there was no special training for the event before they flew off to Uganda. The training was as usual but the team was more focused.

In Para badminton every player is unique, coming with their own physical problems and requiring special training. “Like any professional coach I have to focus on the opponent’s status and strengths and the levels of competition and work out the strategy. It is a challenging job but I relish it. I have to work a lot on accuracy besides fitness. Unlike normal athletes who have the same movements, the same type of fitness requirements, and the same sort of stroke play and practice, in Para, it is individual requirements that I have to work on. I have to ensure that they are totally acclimatised and habituated to any prosthetics they may be using."

The squad is a mix of many handicapped categories. There are wheelchair players and amputees, polio and one or both limbs deformities, players having balancing problems, and so on. All look up to Gaurav for deliverance and attention. He has his work cut out.

Was this sort of success anticipated? Yes, especially for young, inexperienced players like 19-year-old Palak Kohli, who grabbed two golds and a silver. Palak may be young but is coming up as a powerhouse of the game. Khanna had seen her in a Mall at Lucknow and approached her to join his academy. She was a total stranger, but she was a unique talent scouted by a very confident coach.

According to Khanna, Palak is extremely dedicated and very hard working. In fact, the teenager is so dedicated that even during lockdown she continued to stay in the academy. She played outdoors since the badminton hall was locked out. Just before the Tokyo Paralympics she sustained a fracture in the ankle and was in considerable pain but continued to do practice in a wheelchair, bearing whatever pain or discomfort that came in the way.

He says that no one can stop the rise of the vivacious player who is bound to go places. Palak was expected to win gold in all three events and in a way she disappointed the coach by not claiming the full house. The coach however is already looking forward to 2024 Paris Olympics, where he feels strongly that she will win gold for India.

The team management was happy that India had a strong presence in the quarterfinals and also happy with the medal tally crossing 40. That was indeed a bonus or as the coach puts it," a very happy and important day in my life."

Speaking on a phone from Uganda, Khanna agreed that the team has eclipsed Tokyo performance and with Uganda also over, it is time to not only start preparing for Paris 2024 but also start hunting for young talents who will shine in 2028 and 2032 Olympics.

So how high has the bar been raised for Khanna and company?

He is totally absorbed in making Indian para-badminton the envy of the rest of the world. He is quite sure that the foundation of players under him is strong and says this is only the beginning. “We have infused quality in my academy. We take care of all aspects of and for the players.

But I am alarmed as more and more players from all over the country want to join my academy. I have only four courts whereas the need is for 8-10 courts at least. So I have to say no to the enthusiastic response from all over the country. While I am happy with the results from Tokyo and Uganda and elsewhere, I am also worried that success brings in additional problems. I cannot compromise quality with quantity. I need to have quantity and quality together. I hope that we get help from the state or Central Govt in terms of enough land which can house 8-10 courts and funding from the private sector."

While support staff of most other games are richly rewarded; Pullela Gopichand is one example who has received lakhs of rupees every time Saina Nehwal or PV Sindhu won major titles and got cash incentives, from the Badminton Association of India or other entities. BCCI routinely announces cash awards for all supporting staff including coaches, physios, masseurs, etc

Gaurav Khanna is easily the most successful coach in the history of Indian sports. To date, his students have two Khel Ratnas, seven Arjuna awardees, two Olympic gold, one Olympic silver, at least seven world championships gold, and a bucket full of international titles. In Uganda alone, we have seen the stunning medals haul.

What more he has to do to be rewarded handsomely for bringing huge and continuous laurels for India. He is a proud man who will not go begging. His trainees have won cash awards after Tokyo and have been rewarded with crores of rupees. Up till now, neither the UP state government nor Central Govt have thought it fit to announce cash awards for him.

He is already being chased by foreign countries to coach in those countries. Very lucrative offers which he has rejected time and again."I don’t want to leave my country," he says candidly. But then every person has a threshold and he is also a human, like the rest of us. It will be silly and myopic not to reward him handsomely for his service to the country. I hope that authorities take note of this and inundate him with rewards/awards he so richly deserves.

