The Voice of My Goal: Sergio Aguero Shares Lovely Post with Martin Tyler on Social Media

‘The greatest goal ever’ label has been revisited on many occasions, because each one has a favourite. While the datelines straddle right from yesteryears to the present,there will always be a few that undoubtedly remain etched for that special flair, skill and more importantly, in terms of sheer impact among others. One such goal scored by Sergio Aguero features in that list and stands as one of the most iconic Premier League goals of all time.

On May 13, 2012, Manchester City hosted Queens Park Rangers at the Etihad stadium. The Cityzens headed into that final fixture of the 2011-12 season amid a tumultuous and captivating Premier League title race between bitter rivals Manchester United. Both the Manchester outfits shared exactly the same number of points – 86, but were separated by goal difference. In the end, the equation was simple — they needed to match United’s result against Sunderland on the final day of the season, as a win at home would get them an elusive Premier League crown after more than 40 years.

With City tottering into injury, they were2-1 down to the Rangers in front of a stunned home crowd. But Edin Dzeko’s 92nd minute equaliser gave City a lifeline. And just with the time running out, the impossible happened. City’s Sergio received a pass from Nigel de Jong, before Mario Balotelli seemed to miss, but passed the ball to Aguero. As the crowd watched in disbelief, the Argentinian steadied himself and unleashed a shot that beat Paddy Kenny and the rest is history. City won 3-2, with it the Premier League title.

While fans at the stadium will never forget that moment, but for millions watching the coverage on the telly, that celebrated moment will always be associated with the voice of one man – Martin Tyler. The legendary commentator’s “Agueroooooo” when the goal was scored and “You’ll never see anything like this ever again, so drink it in” was the concluding and fitting summary of words for the event.

Meanwhile, the two men met recently and Aguero shared a photo on his Twitter account of that meeting. The star striker posed with a photo frame gifted to him by Martin which were the commentator’s match notes from that memorable day in 2012. Along the beaming photo, the 32-year-old captioning the post added “The voice of my goal on QPR,” and thanked Martin for his kind words.

AGUEROOOOO ⚽️ Martin Tyler! The voice of my goal on QPR. Thank you for gifting me your personal notes on this match 93:20 pic.twitter.com/Hv9OgUR0wy— Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) May 19, 2021

Sergio Aguero’s goal will always have a place in the hearts of every football fan.

