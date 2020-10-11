The Wait Was Worth It: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran Gets Go Ahead for Stint in Polish TT League

After weeks of having visa issues amidst the global coronavirus pandemic, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran will finally leave to play his first Polish Superliga match for Sokolow SA Jarsoslaw.

"Really happy that I will finally be flying out to Poland on October 15 to take part in the Polish Superliga after a gap of 7 months for my club Sokolow S.A. Jaroslaw and training as well," Sathiyan Gnanasekaran said.

"After constant efforts, Got the official approval from Air France airlines," he added.

Sathiyan revealed that he will be undergoing tests at the start of next week.

"I will be undergoing covid test on Monday, subject to which if I test negative, I will be allowed to fly and will not have any quarantine."

He thanked his coaches for getting his "for getting the special approval from the airlines and the necessary authorities."

"A big thanks to my club manager and Polish TT Federation as well for helping me out to obtain the necessary permission from Polish Immigration authorities."

After training with robots, Sathiyan will finally be able to test his 'newly-learned' skills to the test after 224 days without competitive table tennis.

"Will be playing my first competitive match on Oct 16th after a gap of 224 days and put all the new skills and techniques learnt under my coach during the lockdown to test."

"The wait was worth it," Sathiyan added.

The Polish league consists of 13 teams, who play each other on a home and away basis. The league is expected to run till June next year.

Sathiyan became the first Indian to break into the top-25 of the ITTF world rankings when he rose to No 24 in July last year.

Earlier in February this year, World No 32 Sathiyan became the first Indian to sign for Japan's premier table tennis league. He will be representing Okayama Rivets in the league which will start from October.