'The World is With You': Conor McGregor Shows Support for India as Country Battles Covid-19

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) star Conor McGregor on Wednesday extended his support to India as the country battles against the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. McGregor is currently training with Indian heavyweight fighter Ramston Edwin Rodrigues. On Wednesday, the Irish MMA fighter posted a picture with the Indian fighter from his official handle and said that he “stands with India” in their fight with coronavirus pandemic.

In his post, McGregor also predicted that Rodrigues is going to be India’s next heavyweight champion. In response, Rodrigues expressed his gratitude by sharing the snap on his Instagram, thanking the Irishman for his kind words.

McGregor returned to the MMA ring earlier this year. However, the former UFC double-weight champion was outsmarted by America’s Dustin Poirier at the Etihad Arena. In the second round of the lightweight fight, Poirier knocked out McGregor in 2 minutes and 32 seconds at UFC 257. It was McGregor’s second fight with the American. The last time the two had met, it was way back in 2014 and McGregor had defeated Poirier in the featherweight fight by first-round TKO at UFC 178.

Prior to his match with Poirier, McGregor had defeated Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 last year in January. In the Welterweight bout, McGregor had completely dominated Cerrone, knocking him out in just 40 seconds.

McGregor is again scheduled to face Dustin Poirier on July 10 in Las Vegas at UFC 264 in a highly-anticipated trilogy fight. The 32-year-old is currently training with Rodrigues at the UFC gym in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

McGregor is placed at the 15th spot in the UFC men’s pound-for-pound rankings. McGregor is a former UFC featherweight and lightweight double champion. He won UFC Featherweight Championship in 2015 after defeating José Aldo in just 13 seconds via knockout. Next year, he defeated Eddie Alvarez in the UFC Lightweight Championship.

