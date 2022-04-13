The Wresters that WWE Let Go: Where Are They Now?

In early 2020, during the start of the pandemic in the United States, the WWE let go of more than a dozen wrestlers and employees. It was one of the most notorious events in wrestling history.

A year later, history was repeated as WWE cut ties with more stars. The roster cuts were staggered this time, but what happened to those unfortunate few who were cut off.? Let us take a look at where they are today.

Samoa Joe

Soon after the April 15, 2021 release, he resigned. Triple H, the head producer of NXT, was reportedly displeased with his release and indicated an instant interest in his return. Joe made his return on the June 15 episode of NXT. He was, however, released again in January this year. Joe returned to Ring Of Honor at Supercard Of Honor XV, Tony Khan’s debut show for the company, after serving his 90-day suspension, and then appeared on Dynamite for AEW the following Wednesday.

Mickie James

Mickie James defied all expectations by making her first WWE debut since being released as the Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion at the 2022 Royal Rumble. Although she lost the title in March, appearances for both Impact and NWA since her release have kept her in the spotlight.

Billy Kay and Peyton Royce

On October 9, 2021, at Knockouts Knockdown, it was announced that The IIconics, now known as The IInspiration, will make their Impact Wrestling debut at Bound for Glory. They won the Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Championship by defeating Decay (Havok and Rosemary) at Bound for Glory.

Bo Dallas

Bo Dallas, whose real name is Taylor Rotunda is a full time YouTuber now and showcases some of his favourite recipes, when not sharing conspiracy theories

Chelsea Green

After her release, Green is a regular in Impact and GCW along with her real-life husband Matt Cardona. She also has a following built from her Green With Envy and Majorland podcasts

Kalisto

After his release, Kalisto made an appearance in the All Elite Wrestling (AEW) where he teamed up with Aero Star in a losing effort against FTR for the AAA World Tag Team Championship.

Wesley Blake

Former dubstep cowboy and Forgotten Son Westin Blake has joined forces with the likes of EC3, Adam Scherr and Austin Aries in the controversial and little perplexing Control Your Narrative campaign.

Mojo Rawley

Working as a podcast host for TMZSports, he had Sami Zayn on as a guest to discuss his WrestleMania match with Johnny Knoxville, and Rawley himself has a regular spot where he provides his thoughts and opinions on the shows - and wrestling in general.

