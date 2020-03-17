English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus
1-MIN READ

There are More Important Things than Golf: Tiger Woods on Sport Events Being Hit by Coronavirus

Tiger Woods (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Tiger Woods called for perspective saying that health and well-being of everyone is more important than tournaments being cancelled due to the coronavirus.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: March 17, 2020, 2:18 PM IST
Tiger Woods sought to put the cancellations of a slew of golf tournaments due to the coronavirus into perspective on Monday, saying the well-being of others trumped the sport.

“There are a lot more important things in life than a golf tournament right now,” the 15-times major champion wrote on Twitter.

“We need to be safe, smart and do what is best for ourselves, our loved ones and our community.”

Woods, 44, has been struggling recently with pain in his surgically-repaired back but had hoped to defend the Masters title he won last year at Augusta National next month.

Last week organisers of the year’s first major postponed the tournament in the hopes of helping slow the spread of the growing pandemic.

The decision to postpone the year’s first major came the day after the PGA Tour cancelled the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Florida after one round and all events through April 5.

Woods’ remarks came on the heels of the Centers for Disease Control recommendation on Sunday that events of 50 or more people should be cancelled for the next eight weeks throughout the United States.

The coronavirus pandemic has infected almost 180,000 people and killed over 7,000 worldwide.

