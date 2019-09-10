‘There are Small Girls…Will be Consequences’: Was Goa Govt Aware of Swimmers Being Sexually Harassed?
Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat had warned Sports Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar of possible consequences if the state government did not appoint a female coach for the training of girl swimmers.
Surajit Ganguly was arrested on Sunday after he was charged with raping a 15-year-old. (Photo: Twitter)
Panaji: Was the Goa government and the Goa Swimming Association aware of the alleged sexual harassment of girl swimmers by the arrested chief coach Surajit Ganguly, much before the video, which shows him allegedly molesting a minor swimmer that went viral last week?
According to another video clip which went viral on Sunday, Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat, during the last Assembly session had warned Sports Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar of possible consequences, if the state government did not appoint a female coach for the training of girl swimmers.
"Girls are facing embarrassment and problems. There is not a single (women coach). Please keep it in mind. It is very important or tomorrow I do not what ill-consequences it will have. I am telling you this, then you will say we were not informed. The parents are insisting on a women coach, which is very fair," Kamat had told the state Legislative Assembly.
"There are many girls who are enrolled for swimming. There are small girls. Their parents unofficially complain to us. I don't want to take names. They want a woman coach for swimming. There is no woman coach for swimming," Kamat is also seen telling the Assembly.
Early on Sunday, Goa Police arrested Surajit Ganguly, after a 15-year-old national swimming champion accused him of molesting her. He has been charged with rape and under sections of the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.
Speaking to IANS on Monday, Kamat, who also heads the Swimming Federation of India, insisted that parents of Goan girl swimmers had only informally "hinted" to him about the need to appoint women coaches for their wards.
"There were no specific complaints," Kamat said.
"Parents have been hinting at me, that they require a woman coach to look after the children especially girl students. Swimming is a sport where you come in contact with the coach, whatever said and done, because of the activity. Parents feel that when girl students are there, then it is advisable to have a woman coach," he said, adding that the government was already in the process of appointing a ladies coach after the scandal.
"Chief Minister (Pramod Sawant) has assured me that this would be taken up on priority," Kamat said.
When asked if a protocol needed to be evolved to keep predators in check in sports associations in the state, Kamat said: "Who imagines that some coach or somebody will...."
He also said, that parents normally do not leave the company of their children during training or even competitions.
"Normally in Goa, most of the swimmers are accompanied by their parents... Either the mother is at the pool or the father is at the pool. They even accompany them for nationals (tournaments). They do not leave them alone," Kamat said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- KL Rahul's Form a Concern, Rohit Sharma Will be Considered as Test Opener: MSK Prasad
- FIFA 20 Ratings: Top 100 Players Revealed, Messi Rated Higher Than Ronaldo
- Fans Photoshop Anushka Sharma With Virat Kohli in His Beach-side Pic And Result is Hilarious
- 'Don't Do Drama, You Have to Stand Up': CISF Allegedly Misbehaves with Woman in Wheelchair at Delhi Airport
- Apple Special Event: What Will be That #OneMoreThing This Time Around?