'There is No Automatic Entry into F1 but Jehan Daruvala Has to Deliver Consistently to Have a Shot'

Indian racer Jehan Daruvala ‘s performance in the Formula 2 season opener is a “definite step forward" but he needs to deliver consistently to have a shot at graduating to Formula 1, his mentor and chief of Red Bull’s much acclaimed driver development program, Dr Helmut Marko, told PTI. After a mixed debut season last year, India’s F1 hopeful Jehan finds himself third in the Formula 2 standings after the first round in Bahrain where he finished second and fourth in the two sprint races before coming sixth in the feature race.

The current season is being seen as a make or break one for the 22-year-old from Mumbai, who is aiming to become only the third Indian to reach Formula 1 after Narain Karthikeyan and Karun Chandhok. Marko, who played a pivotal role in the career of four-time champion Sebastian Vettel and has produced umpteen Formula 1 drivers, said the aim for Jehan has to be to win the title and Red Bull will take it from there though there is no automatic entry to their junior team Alpha Tauri.

“The first round was a definite step forward than last year but he still has to improve. The aim has to be to win the championship. He still has to improve in some areas but at the moment after one race, it is okay," Marko, a former Formula 1 driver, told.

