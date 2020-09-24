These 5 Indian Women Swimmers Who Caused A Big Splash on the World Stage

Indian women have made their mark in various fields be it sports, science, acting or astronomy. On the occasion of the 80th birth anniversary of celebrated Indian swimmer Arati Saha, let us dive deep into the careers of women swimmers who have made the country proud through their achievements.

Arati Saha

Arati Saha started learning swimming as a child and went to become the first Asian woman Swimmer who swam across the English Channel in the year 1959. She was awarded the fourth highest civilian honour, Padma Shri in 1960. She was the first Indian woman sportsperson who received this honour. She passed away on August 23, 1994, a month before her 54th birthday. The Google Doodle on September 24 is dedicated to her.

Nafisa Ali Sodhi

The actor-politician Nafisa was called the ‘sizzling water baby’ for her swimming skills. She became a national champion in swimming in 1974. In an interview given to the Times of India, another swimmer of those times Anuradha Mukherji mentioned that Nafisa Ali broke her 15-year-old record in 100 metre breast stroke in state-level swimming competition.

Bhakti Sharma

This woman swimmer has set a record in open swimming in Antarctic waters. She is the first Asian woman and the youngest woman to have achieved the record of swimming 1.4 miles in 41.14 minutes at a temperature of 1 degree Celsius. Speaking to The Better India, Bhakti had said that she started training when she was two and a half years old because of her mother who is also a swimmer.

Shikha Tandon

She started participating in international swimming competitions when she was only a 13-year-old. Shikha has won over 146 medals in national championships and 36 international medals. She has gained five gold medals.

Shivani Kataria

The 22-year-old swimmer Shivani holds many records in world swimming championships. She won a gold medal at the Asian Games held in 2016. She also grabbed the gold medal at the National Games in the category of 100 metre Freestyle.