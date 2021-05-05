They Weren't Our Wrestlers: Sushil Kumar on Brawl at Chhatrasal Stadium That Killed One

Sushil Kumar, who has won India two Olympic medals, clarified on Wednesday that his wrestlers were not involved in the brawl at the Chhatrasal Stadium on Tuesday night.

A brawl among wrestlers was reported at Chhatrasal Stadium on Tuesday with some wrestlers being injured. They had to be admitted to a hospital with one dying during treatment.

According to a report in the Indian Express, police has detained one person in connection with the crime and are also probing the role of an Olympic medalist.

“The deceased was identified as Sagar Kumar, son of a Delhi Police Head Constable and one of the injured has been identified as Sonu Mahal. We have registered an FIR and investigations are on." said Additional DCP (north-west) Dr Guriqbal Singh Singh Sidhu.

Sushil Kumar said that ‘some unknown people jumped’ into their premises and fought.

“They weren’t our wrestlers, it happened late last night. We have informed police officials that some unknown people jumped into our premises and fought. No connection of our stadium with this incident," Sushil told ANI.

Sushil had got silver at the 2012 London Olympics and claimed a bronze medal at Beijing Olympics.

