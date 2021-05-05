They Weren't Our Wrestlers: Sushil Kumar on Brawl at Chhatrasal Stadium That Killed One

Sushil Kumar, who has won India two Olympic medals, clarified on Wednesday that his wrestlers were not involved in the brawl at the Chhatrasal Stadium on Tuesday night.
A brawl among wrestlers was reported at Chhatrasal Stadium on Tuesday with some wrestlers being injured. They had to be admitted to a hospital with one dying during treatment.
According to a report in the Indian Express, police has detained one person in connection with the crime and are also probing the role of an Olympic medalist.
“The deceased was identified as Sagar Kumar, son of a Delhi Police Head Constable and one of the injured has been identified as Sonu Mahal. We have registered an FIR and investigations are on." said Additional DCP (north-west) Dr Guriqbal Singh Singh Sidhu.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here