1-MIN READ

Thibaut Courtois to Miss Belgium's Nations League Games vs Denmark and Iceland

Thibaut Courtois (Image: Twitter: @thibautcourtois)

Thibaut Courtois will not be a part of the Belgium squad for their Nation s League matches against Denmark and Iceland, Simon Mignolet is likely to play in his place.

Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois will miss Belgium's Nations League matches against Denmark and Iceland, the Belgian FA said Friday, without giving a reason for his absence.

Courtois will return to Real Madrid after reports in Belgium suggested he tested positive for coronavirus.

Former Liverpool keeper Simon Mignolet, now at Club Brugge, is likely start in place of Courtois.

Belgium, the number one country in the FIFA rankings, play Denmark in Copenhagen on Saturday before meeting Iceland in Brussels three days later.

The games will be the first for Roberto Martinez's side since defender Vincent Kompany announced his retirement last month.

