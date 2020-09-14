SPORTS

Dominic Thiem Creates Open Era History as He Wins US Open, His 1st Grand Slam Title

Dominic Thiem won his maiden Grand Slam title. (Photo Credit: US Open Twitter)

Dominic Thiem became the first man since Pancho Gonzalez in 1949 to win the US Open from two sets down.

Dominic Thiem became the first man in 71 years to win the US Open after dropping the first two sets of the final. Thiem earned his first Grand Slam title Sunday with a 2-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (6) comeback victory against Alexander Zverev. The US Open never had been decided by a fifth-set tiebreaker.

Pancho Gonzalez made the same sort of turnaround against Ted Schroeder in 1949 to win the event then known as the US Championships.

Thiem is a 27-year-old from Austria who entered Sunday with an 0-3 career record in major title matches. This was Zverev's debut in a Grand Slam final.

The match capped a two-tournament controlled environment for tennis in New York amid the coronavirus pandemic, with regular testing for Covid-19 and zero fans allowed.

