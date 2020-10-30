Thiem Joins Rublev, Medvedev In Vienna Quarterfinals

VIENNA: Dominic Thiem beat Cristian Garin 6-3, 6-2 Thursday to set up a quarterfinal against Andrey Rublev at the Erste Bank Open.

The defending champion, who is seeded second, lost only 10 points on his serve and wrapped up the win in just over an hour.

It was a real good match, very solid from start to finish, Thiem said in an on-court interview.

The fifth-seeded Rublev, who is seeking his fifth tournament win of the season, led Jannik Sinner 2-1 in the opening set when the Italian player retired with a foot injury.

(Rublev) has entered the top 10 last week and the way he is playing, I would say he is among the five best players in the world right now, said Thiem, who trains with the eighth-ranked Rublev regularly.

Fourth-seeded Daniil Medvedev also advanced after rallying to defeat Vasek Pospisil 4-6, 6-3, 6-2. Medvedevs next opponent is Kevin Anderson, who won the event in 2018.

Lorenzo Sonego edged Hubert Hurkacz 7-6 (6), 7-6 (2) to set up a quarterfinal against top-seeded Novak Djokovic.

The 42nd-ranked Sonego lost in qualification but replaced Diego Schwartzman in the main draw after the Argentine pulled out with an injury.

Daniel Evans came back from a break down in both sets to beat Austrian wild-card entry Jurij Rodionov 7-5, 6-3.

The Briton will next take on third-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas or Grigor Dimitrov, who were scheduled to play later Thursday.

