English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Thierry Henry Gets First Monaco Win as PSG Tighten Grip on Ligue 1
Radamel Falcao secured Thierry Henry his first win as Monaco boss with a free-kick that would have made his manager proud as Paris Saint-Germain warmed up for Liverpool's visit by strengthening their hold on Ligue 1 with a routine win over Toulouse without Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.
(Image: AFP)
Radamel Falcao secured Thierry Henry his first win as Monaco boss with a free-kick that would have made his manager proud as Paris Saint-Germain warmed up for Liverpool's visit by strengthening their hold on Ligue 1 with a routine win over Toulouse without Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.
The Colombian striker struck with a dipping set-piece nine minutes after the break, and Henry could be be seen smiling on the touchline as his players celebrated Falcao's winner wildly.
Falcao's fifth league goal of the campaign secured Monaco's first win in any competition since the opening day of the league season, a miserable run of form that has left them second-bottom in Ligue 1 despite Saturday's win.
Earlier on Saturday Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani saved a disjointed performance from runaway leaders PSG to maintain their 100 percent start to the season ahead of the crunch Champions League clash with Liverpool on Wednesday.
Neymar and Mbappe were both injured during friendlies in the international break, and PSG are sweating on their recovery for the huge Group C clash with the Parisians just a point behind the Reds and Napoli and gunning to qualify from the competition's tightest group.
Shorn of their two stars, PSG dominated possession but struggled to create chances against 15th-placed Toulouse.
However coach Thomas Tuchel said that he was "optimistic" that the pair could return for the match at the Parc des Princes.
"I am more optimistic (than on Friday) because both did individual training today," said Tuchel after his team's win.
"I hope they will be able to train with the whole team on Monday."
Cavani ensured that their domestic dominance was consolidated when he expertly controlled a ninth-minute knockdown after a period of scrappy play, then spun Toulouse defender Kelvin Amian with a neat flick before firing home the winner.
His goal put PSG a full 15 points ahead of second placed Lyon, who prevailed in a tight derby with Saint-Etienne on Friday night thanks to Jason Denayer's second half header.
The Colombian striker struck with a dipping set-piece nine minutes after the break, and Henry could be be seen smiling on the touchline as his players celebrated Falcao's winner wildly.
Falcao's fifth league goal of the campaign secured Monaco's first win in any competition since the opening day of the league season, a miserable run of form that has left them second-bottom in Ligue 1 despite Saturday's win.
Earlier on Saturday Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani saved a disjointed performance from runaway leaders PSG to maintain their 100 percent start to the season ahead of the crunch Champions League clash with Liverpool on Wednesday.
Neymar and Mbappe were both injured during friendlies in the international break, and PSG are sweating on their recovery for the huge Group C clash with the Parisians just a point behind the Reds and Napoli and gunning to qualify from the competition's tightest group.
Shorn of their two stars, PSG dominated possession but struggled to create chances against 15th-placed Toulouse.
However coach Thomas Tuchel said that he was "optimistic" that the pair could return for the match at the Parc des Princes.
"I am more optimistic (than on Friday) because both did individual training today," said Tuchel after his team's win.
"I hope they will be able to train with the whole team on Monday."
Cavani ensured that their domestic dominance was consolidated when he expertly controlled a ninth-minute knockdown after a period of scrappy play, then spun Toulouse defender Kelvin Amian with a neat flick before firing home the winner.
His goal put PSG a full 15 points ahead of second placed Lyon, who prevailed in a tight derby with Saint-Etienne on Friday night thanks to Jason Denayer's second half header.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
EXCLUSIVE | India Deserved Series Win but Windies Competed Well in Final T20I: Brian Lara
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
WATCH | Important Shikhar Dhawan Got in Form Before Australia Tour, Says Rohit Sharma
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
WATCH | Team Used Resources to the Best of Ability: Brathwaite
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
WATCH: India Not Too Reliant on Bumrah and Kuldeep, Says Ashish Nehra
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
EXCLUSIVE | India Deserved Series Win but Windies Competed Well in Final T20I: Brian Lara
Monday 12 November , 2018 WATCH | Important Shikhar Dhawan Got in Form Before Australia Tour, Says Rohit Sharma
Monday 12 November , 2018 WATCH | Team Used Resources to the Best of Ability: Brathwaite
Monday 12 November , 2018 WATCH: India Not Too Reliant on Bumrah and Kuldeep, Says Ashish Nehra
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Director Abhishek Chaubey on Son Chiriya, Portrayal of Women in Bollywood, #MeToo Movement
- France Take the doubles to keep Croatia at bay in Davis Cup final
- Remember me as a Fighter, Says Departing Fernando Alonso
- ‘The Lion King’ Comparison Video With the 1994 Original Will Take You Back in Time
- Vicky Kaushal: I Tore my Job Letter to Give my Entire Attention to Acting