Thierry Henry 'Interested' in Replacing Wenger at Arsenal

A day after Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal were handed a thrashing at Wembley in the Carabao Cup final against Manchester City, former Gunner Thierry Henry has admitted that it would be a dream to take over the reins at the Emirates.The former Arsenal captain who played more than 250 Premier League games for Arsenal and won the title twice has thrown his hat into the fray to replace his former boss at the club where he enjoyed the most success.Henry, who is currently the assistant manager with the Belgium national team said on Sky Sports that he is interested in taking over from Wenger."It will be a dream for me, but I'm still with Belgium. Interested? Yes, who wouldn't be?"But I can't talk about that out of respect for the man that is in charge still."Wenger, in recent times has been under tremendous pressure and has copped a lot of flak for the misfortunes of the Gunners.Wenger who has been at the club for over two decades has a contract with them till 2019, but not qualifying for the UEFA Champions League once again could lead see him step down before the end.Henry, interestingly, did return to the Gunners as an assistant coach for the U-18 team for a short while, but his TV punditry role was not appreciated by Wenger, who asked him to pick one.