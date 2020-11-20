Third Fiji Rugby Match Canceled Due To Virus Outbreak

Fiji has had a third Autumn Nations Cup rugby match canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak in the squad.

The teams third round fixture against Scotland on Nov. 28 at Murrayfield was called off on Friday.

Fiji was in isolation after 29 members of the touring squad tested positive for the virus on Tuesday.

Its scheduled matches against France last weekend and Italy this weekend were also canceled, and it was no surprise the Scotland game suffered the same fate.

“The extent of infection in the Fiji camp, combined with a minimum 10-day isolation period, plus the obvious need for suitable preparation for any international test match meant that, whilst difficult, the decision was unavoidable, tournament organizers said.

Fiji and the organizers hope they can fulfil the fourth match on Dec. 5 against the team that finishes fourth place in the opposite pool, subject to checks on fitness levels and negative tests.

___

