This Compilation of Kobe Bryant and His Daughter Gianna's On-Court Moments Has Left Fans in Tears

It’s hard to believe that Kobe Bryant, one of the most illustrious players in the history of basketball, is gone. One of the NBA's all-time greatest players and an athlete of global renown, the 41-year-old was killed in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles.

The collective shock that is currently running through not just the NBA community or the sports landscape at large, but the entire world, will not end soon. It might never fully end. Kobe Bryant was that big.

Further making the tragedy heart-wrenching was the fact that Kobe’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna was also killed in the crash, along with seven others on board.

In honour of Bryant and his daughter, a fan has compiled some of the beautiful moments the two spent together on court to the backdrop of the song, ‘It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye’.

Someone compiled videos of Kobe Bryant & his daughter Gianna to “Its So Hard To Say Goodbye” & it’s just too sad 😓💔 pic.twitter.com/Ca6fkn9b0z — Frances Wang (#FrannyInMiami) (@FrancesWangTV) January 27, 2020

The 1991 classic was also performed by Alicia Keys was Boyz II Men as a tribute to Kobe at the Grammys stage on Monday.

Bryant was on his way to a basketball academy to coach his daughter when the crash took place. Another video that has resurfaced showed him giving his daughter some courtside basketball-pointers as she soaked it all in. That was one of his last public appearances.

Kobe Bryant’s daughter, Gianna (aka GiGi), is the one sitting with her dad in this viral clip from December.TMZ is reporting that she was killed in the helicopter crash today along with her father and three others. So sad. pic.twitter.com/LM73m2Sz7M — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) January 26, 2020

Bryant rocketed to fame as an 18-year-old rookie and played 20 years for the Los Angeles Lakers, 18 as an all-star forward, and won five NBA championships. The cause of the crash was unknown, and an investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board could take months.

"He was one of the most extraordinary players in the history of our game, with accomplishments that are legendary," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said, as tributes poured in from players, politicians and entertainers.

Reaction to Bryant's death was swift, and moments of silence were observed before some of Sunday's NBA games. Stunned fans also gathered near the Lakers' home arena, the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles, surrounding a wreath with the message: "Kobe we love you RIP."

Some in the crowd dabbed tears as others laid flowers and basketball sneakers at the wreath. Fans wore both his No. 24 and No. 8 jerseys, breaking the somber mood with occasional chants of "Kobe, Kobe."

