This Day, That Year: Remembering India's Historic Victory at 1983 Cricket World Cup Final

India's victory in the 1983 Cricket World Cup made India an emerging player in the cricket scenario after the team defeated two-time world champions West Indies. In the final match of 1983 Cricket World Cup, which was played on June 25, Indian national team-led by Kapil Dev created history by winning the World Cup for the first time. Played at the iconic Lord's in England, the 1983 World Cup win will soon be made into a film '83, directed by Kabir Khan, with Ranveer Singh as Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev.

Here is a look at the memorable moments that made India register their first Cricket World Cup triumph.

1. A US vacation turned into World Cup Victory:

As told by Kris Srikkanth, most of the players of the Indian Cricket team were planning a vacation to the States while stopping by to play the World Cup. In the 1979 World Cup, the Indian team lost to Sri Lanka which was not even a qualified Test nation at that time. This made the Indian cricket team think of 1983 World Cup as just another tournament, which eventually turned out to be an important moment.

2. Kapil's 'unseen' hundred against Zimbabwe:

In India vs Zimbabwe match, played on June 18, India were reduced to 17 for five in the first innings. However, Indian captain Kapil Dev scored 175 off 138 balls, making a total of 266, which proved to be too much for Zimbabwe team.

3. The important wicket of Vivian Richards:

India scored a total of 183 in 54.4 overs, with all wickets down. When West Indies came to bat, they reached a score of 57 for 2 soon, and Vivian Richards was already at 33. The target of 184 looked an easy prey to the Windies. However, Kapil Dev made an exceptional leap and caught the wicket of Sir Viv Richards, which is said to be turning moment in the 1983 Final match.

4. When Balvinder Singh Sandhu bowled Gordon Greenidge:

The West Indies opening pair Gordon Greenidge and Desmond Haynes was known to be the best in the world. The target of 183 looked miniscule to team West Indies, with Greenidge and Haynes on the field. However, Indian bowler Balvinder Singh Sandhu threw a swing ball and bowled Greenidge, separating the best opening pair in the world at just 5 runs.

5. The laurels after the World Cup win:

After India won the match at the Lord's, the champagne was uncorked by Sunil Gavaskar, who was a teetotaller. In the cultural field, Lata Mangeshkar sang Bharata Viswa Vijeta, a song in the honour of the world champions, written by veteran lyricist Indeevar.